Gold rises Rs 328, silver prices jump Rs 748

Silver prices also moved up by Rs 748 to Rs 45,873 per kg from Rs 45,125 per kg.

business Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 328 on Tuesday. (File Photo)
         

Gold on Tuesday rose Rs 328 to Rs 39,028 per 10 gram, tracking overnight gains in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trading session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,700 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 328 on Tuesday catching up overnight gains in global gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also moved up by Rs 748 to Rs 45,873 per kg from Rs 45,125 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,470 an ounce, while silver was quoting higher at USD 17.10 per ounce.

“Global markets kept fluctuating on flipping US-China trade deal news. International spot gold prices kept the lower trading range near USD 1,470 per ounce, awaiting fresh triggers from the US-China trade talks,” he added.

