Govt to select IT firm for single-window clearance

business

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 04:53 IST

The government plans to select an information technology (IT) firm through a competitive bid to implement the digital interface of its ‘single-window system’ that will streamline regulatory approvals from multiple central and states agencies for the ease of doing business, two officials said.

While the basic blueprint of the system is ready, a seamless digital interface needs to be created for the smooth functioning of the single-window platform. The commerce and industry ministry is expected to invite a tender for the selection of an IT firm next month, the officials said requesting anonymity.

At a recent meeting with global investors, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said both central and state government agencies are already onboard on creation of a single-window system.

“The minister is keen to implement the system as soon as possible as ease of regulatory clearance is a prerequisite for those global firms that want to shift their bases from China to another country,” one of the officials said.

Addressing the inaugural session of India Global week through video conference on July 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “India is one of the most open economies in the world and is inviting all the multinational companies to set up their business in India.”

The PM described India as a land of many possibilities and opportunities.

Although India has made significant progress in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking 2019 by reducing the number of steps in setting up a business down to 10, and it took about 16.5 days for a business to be up and running. However, contrast this with Singapore, which requires only two procedures and 1.5 days to start a business, the Confederation of Indian Industry and the US India Business Council said in a joint report titled ‘$500 billion in two-way trade’.

The officials mentioned above said the government is working to further ease and speed up the process of approvals for industry and investments.