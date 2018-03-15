 HDFC Asset Management Company files for IPO | business news | Hindustan Times
HDFC Asset Management Company files for IPO

HDFC AMC’s offer comprises of 8.6 million equity shares by HDFC Housing Development Finance Corp, and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd.

business Updated: Mar 15, 2018 15:03 IST
Representative Image

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25.5 million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd.

The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year.

