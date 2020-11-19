e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr

IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr

According to the annual report of IFIN for 2018-19, it had a net loss of Rs 13,272 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 9.5 crore in 2017-18.

business Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mumbai
Last month, the debt laden IL&FS Group had said it was able to address debt of just around Rs 1,460 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against an earlier estimate of around Rs 8,800 crore during the period
Last month, the debt laden IL&FS Group had said it was able to address debt of just around Rs 1,460 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against an earlier estimate of around Rs 8,800 crore during the period(Twitter)
         

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited’s(IL&FS) wholly-owned subsidiary IFIN, is looking to sell its external corporate loan book worth close to Rs 5,000 crore, according to a source.    

The process, aimed at reducing the overall debt of IL&FS, will be launched this week, the source said.

As of March 31, 2019, the non-banking finance company’s asset under management stood at Rs 18,000 crore which includes external, internal loans and internal investments. The company is yet to declare its results for 2019-20.

“Entire external corporate loans of IFIN of around Rs 5,000 crore will be auctioned through the bid process. The sale of the loans would be on cash consideration,” the source said.

The company’s external corporate loan book includes loans to over 70 companies that have become non-performing assets, he added.

When contacted, IL&FS spokesperson said, “The company is launching a public process this week to invite bids for the sale of IFIN external corporate loan book.”   

According to the annual report of IFIN for 2018-19, it had a net loss of Rs 13,272 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 9.5 crore in 2017-18.    

Its total borrowing as at end-March 2019 from various avenues (debt securities, bank loans, commercial paper, inter-corporate deposits) stood at Rs 14,916 crore.

Last month, the debt laden IL&FS Group had said it was able to address debt of just around Rs 1,460 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against an earlier estimate of around Rs 8,800 crore during the period.   

It said the Rs 7,300 crore shortfall in September quarter target has been rolled over for resolution in subsequent quarters.

The group, however, maintained its earlier estimates of addressing more than 50 per cent of the overall debt of over Rs 99,000 crore as of October 2018, by the end of 2020-21.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In