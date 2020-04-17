e-paper
In RBI Governor's address on Covid-19 crisis, a thank you note for officials

In RBI Governor’s address on Covid-19 crisis, a thank you note for officials

He also thanked the policemen, doctors and other who are on the frontline of India’s fight against the coronavirus infection.

business Updated: Apr 17, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has been very proactive and has been monitoring evolving situation due to Covid-19 very closely.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has been very proactive and has been monitoring evolving situation due to Covid-19 very closely.(PTI Photo)
         

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has thanked the team of officials, which he said is engaged in work 24X7 to ensure the country survives Covid-19 crisis.

“In the RBI, I would like to specially commend and thank our team of 150 officers, staff and service providers who are in quarantine, away from their families and are at work 24X7 to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets, liquidity management and a host of other services available so that the nation can survive Covid-19,” Das said while addressing a press briefing through video conferencing.

“Banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and have ensured normal functioning. Their efforts are praiseworthy,” he said further in his unscheduled address.

He also thanked the policemen, doctors and other who are on the frontline of India’s fight against the coronavirus infection.

During his address, Das said that India is expected to grow at 1.9 per cent during the Covid-19 crisis, only a handful of countries to do so. He also said that there are “slivers of brightness among the encircling gloom” at the domestic front.

Das assured that banking operations have been normal during the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. The RBI, Das said, has taken a number of steps to ensure normal business functioning across the banking sector.

“Humanity is facing the trial of its time as Covid-19 has gripped the world. RBI has been very proactive and has been monitoring evolving situation very closely,” said Das.

He aso said that the RBI will announce new measures to maintain adequate liquidity, facilitate bank credit flow, ease financial stress.

