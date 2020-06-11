e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India’s fundamentals demand much better rating: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

India’s fundamentals demand much better rating: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Krishnamurthy Subramanian took comfort in rating agencies acknowledging India’s reforms, saying these are critical elements for higher growth next year.

business Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India’s ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said making a case for ratings upgrade.
India’s ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said making a case for ratings upgrade.
         

India’s fundamentals demand a much better rating, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday after Moody’s downgraded the country’s rating and S&P retained it at the lowest investment grade.

India’s ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, he said making a case for ratings upgrade.

He took comfort in rating agencies acknowledging India’s reforms, saying these are critical elements for higher growth next year.

On economic growth this year, he said it will depend on when recovery happens. It is uncertain if the recovery will happen in the second half of this year or next year, he said, adding the finance ministry was working on a large range of growth estimates for this year and a recovery in the second half or next year is also part of baseline expectation.

The finance ministry, he said, has evaluated pros and cons of options such as deficit monetisation. “We keep all options under consideration and will be evaluating them.” On privatisation policy, he said that banking will form part of the strategic sector and the government is working on to identify strategic and non-strategic sectors.

tags
top news
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In