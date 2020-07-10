e-paper
Indian govt had Rs 5.73 billion outstanding loans from RBI in July 3 week

Indian govt had Rs 5.73 billion outstanding loans from RBI in July 3 week

State governments had 70.04 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended July 3, compared with 34.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

business Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference in Mumbai, India. (AP)
         

The Indian government had 5.73 billion rupees ($76.16 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week.

