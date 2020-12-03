e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 03, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 03, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 03, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 03, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 48640) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 48630). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 48368.57) by 0.56%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 48640 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.26%. The global spot price is $1835.8.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 03, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1835.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.26%. This price level is 1.54% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1864.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.22% to $24.1 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $1016.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49207 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 48640 . 

MCX Gold on Dec 03, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 63640 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 48640) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 48630), along with global spot prices growth of $4.0 to $1835.8 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49207.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 03, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Kerala coast, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Kerala coast, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In