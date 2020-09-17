e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 17, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 17, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 17, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 17, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51590.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 51580.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50980.0) by 1.2%.

Although the global gold prices($1939.7) dropped by 1.02%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51590.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 17, 2020

In global markets, gold prices continued its downtrend today with a fall in the previous session as well. Spot gold fell by 1.02% to $1939.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.4% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1947.5). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.35% to $26.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 3.18% to $944.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51481.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51590.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 17, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.677.87 per kg to the price level of Rs. 67787.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 51590.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51580.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $20.0 to $1939.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51481.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 17, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

