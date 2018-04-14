Infosys rewards investors by giving record 870% dividend for 2017-18

Global software major Infosys Ltd on Friday rewarded its investors with a record 870% aggregate dividend or Rs 43.50 per share of Rs 5 face value for fiscal 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT firm said its board had agreed to pay out a total dividend of Rs 33.50 per share (670%), including Rs 20.50 (410%) final dividend and Rs 13 (260%) interim dividend and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share (200%).

Dividend pay-out includes Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT).

The company’s investors or shareholders are promoters, including their families, foreign and domestic institutional investors, employees with stock options and retail worldwide, as its scrip is listed and traded on Indian, European and American bourses.

Total dividend paid in previous fiscal (2016-17) was Rs 25.75 (515%) per share, including Rs 14.75 (295%) final and Rs 11 (220%) interim.

As part of its capital allocation policy, the board has agreed to pay a whopping Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) to the shareholders through the special dividend amounting to Rs 2,600 crore ($400 million).

“The board has also identified Rs 10,400 crore ($1,600 million) to be paid out to investors for fiscal 2018-19 in a manner it will decide during this year,” said the company in a statement here.

The policy envisages returning up to 70% of the company’s free cash flow of the corresponding fiscal year in a manner to be decided by its board from time to time.

“Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure as per the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS),” noted the statement.

The board reviewed the policy at its Friday meeting keeping in view the company’s strategic and operational cash requirements in the medium term.

For the final dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, the pay out to investors amounts to Rs 5,349 crore ($821 million), including DDT.

The pay-out for total dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, including final and interim of Rs 13 amounts to Rs 8,771 crore ($1,349 million), including DDT.

“The aggregate dividend, including special dividend of Rs 10 per share works out to Rs 43.50 per share resulting in an aggregate dividend pay-out of Rs 11,371 crore ($1,749 million), including DDT,” added the statement.

The company’s blue-chip scrip gained Rs 6.75 to close at Rs 1,169 per share at the end of Friday’s trading on the BSE as against Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,162.25 and opening price of Rs 1,174.50.

The scrip also traded at a high of Rs 1,184 and a low of Rs 1,150.20 during the intra-day sessions.