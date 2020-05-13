e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% to Rs 1,952 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% to Rs 1,952 crore

Total income declined to Rs 12,084.71 crore during the latest quarter, down from Rs 13,823.33 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in statement.

business Updated: May 13, 2020 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Customers wearing protective masks approach a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai.
Customers wearing protective masks approach a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
         

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,951.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to Covid-19 related provisions.

The private sector lender clocked a profit of Rs 2,038.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income declined to Rs 12,084.71 crore during the latest quarter, down from Rs 13,823.33 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in statement.

During the quarter, the standalone profit also came down by 10 per cent to Rs 1,267 crore as compared to Rs 1,408 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, total income grew to Rs 8,294.07 crore as against Rs 7,672.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the lender were 2.25 per cent of the gross loans as on March 31, 2020, slightly up from 2.14 per cent at March-end 2019.

However, net NPAs were marginally down at 0.71 per cent from 0.75 per cent a year ago.

“Advances as on March 31, 2020 were up 7 per cent to Rs 2,19,748 crore as against Rs 2,05,695 crore as on March 31, 2019. Bank has made a Covid-19 related general provision of Rs 650 crore, which is higher than the RBI requirement. Total provisioning towards Advances (including specific, standard and Covid-19 provisions) is higher than the GNPA of the bank,” it said.

In accordance with the RBI circular dated April 17, it said, the board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank has not recommended any dividend for 2019-20.

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In