e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex slip as Fed rate cut fails to boost confidence

Nifty, Sensex slip as Fed rate cut fails to boost confidence

Indian equities, which had rallied on Tuesday on hopes of a coordinated effort by major central banks to combat the economic fallout of the virus, were kept in check on Wednesday by losses in heavyweight financials.

business Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to 11,276 by 0358 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26% at 38,523.66. (PTI Photo)
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to 11,276 by 0358 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26% at 38,523.66. (PTI Photo)
         

Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as an emergency 50 basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to calm investor nerves about the debilitating impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The surprise rate cut on Tuesday was accompanied by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s acknowledgement of an uncertain outlook and his view that rate cuts will not restore supply chains, sending U.S. stocks sharply lower overnight and gold higher.

Indian equities, which had rallied on Tuesday on hopes of a coordinated effort by major central banks to combat the economic fallout of the virus, were kept in check on Wednesday by losses in heavyweight financials.

“Markets are uneasy as the Fed’s action has shown the gravity of the situation and Powell’s comments have indicated that the cut alone will not solve the problem,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president research, SMC Global Securities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to 11,276 by 0358 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26% at 38,523.66.

“From the monetary policy angle, ensuring adequate availability of liquidity for stressed sectors is more important than rate cuts. And of course, fiscal measures too could be useful at this juncture,” said Kunal Kundu, India economist with Societe Generale.

However, analysts said investors were still expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce rates as well, in line with global counterparts.

The RBI said on Tuesday it stood ready to take appropriate actions to ensure functioning of financial markets and preserve financial stability.

Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd was the biggest drag on the indexes, falling as much as 1.1%.

Vedanta Ltd dropped 3.7% and was the biggest loser on the blue-chip Nifty index. The Nifty Metal Index slipped 2%.

Defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd fell as much as 5.1% to its lowest since Sept. 4 after the company said it got a notice from the International Court of Arbitration related to an alleged breach of agreement with RUAG Aerospace Services GMBH.

tags
top news
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
‘Escalation doesn’t always lead to war’: Army chief on Balakot strikes
‘Escalation doesn’t always lead to war’: Army chief on Balakot strikes
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Wrangler Rubicon in India
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Wrangler Rubicon in India
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News