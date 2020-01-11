e-paper
Home / Business News / ‘No need to panic about oil prices’: Minister amid tensions between US, Iran

‘No need to panic about oil prices’: Minister amid tensions between US, Iran

The minister said that the government has taken a “wait and watch” policy and assured that there is no need to panic.

business Updated: Jan 11, 2020 16:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PIB)
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that there is no need to panic about oil prices owing to present tensions between Iran and the US.

“The government has taken a position to wait and watch and there is no need to panic,” he said on the sidelines of a CII event here.

There are tensions in the Persian Gulf due to geo-political reasons, the union minister said.

“There is no dearth of crude oil in the global market. Yes there has been some spike in oil prices, but for the last two days it has subdued”, Pradhan added.

Business News