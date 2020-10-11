e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil explorers get back to work after hurricane Delta rakes Louisiana

Oil explorers get back to work after hurricane Delta rakes Louisiana

Bristow Group Inc., which transports offshore crews to and from oil platforms and drilling ships by helicopter, had already returned 50 or 60 workers to various Gulf installations by early afternoon on Saturday.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2020 06:17 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Trucks are seen in a flooded lot after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, US
Trucks are seen in a flooded lot after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, US(Reuters image)
         

Oil explorers, tugboat operators and other US Gulf Coast businesses got back to work on Saturday after the region was slammed by its second hurricane in six weeks.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas were without power almost 24 hours after Hurricane Delta roared ashore near the tiny coastal hamlet of Creole, Louisiana, late Friday.

Also Read: With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Bristow Group Inc., which transports offshore crews to and from oil platforms and drilling ships by helicopter, had already returned 50 or 60 workers to various Gulf installations by early afternoon on Saturday. Separately, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was redeploying workers and drilling vessels across the region.

The biggest oil refinery in America had several key production units knocked out as Delta raged, according to people familiar with operations who asked not to be identified. A nearby refinery owned by French oil giant Total SE lost power during the height of the storm.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
I’m flabbergasted that he retained his place: Swann on Maxwell
I’m flabbergasted that he retained his place: Swann on Maxwell
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In