Oil explorers get back to work after hurricane Delta rakes Louisiana

business

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 06:17 IST

Oil explorers, tugboat operators and other US Gulf Coast businesses got back to work on Saturday after the region was slammed by its second hurricane in six weeks.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas were without power almost 24 hours after Hurricane Delta roared ashore near the tiny coastal hamlet of Creole, Louisiana, late Friday.

Also Read: With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Bristow Group Inc., which transports offshore crews to and from oil platforms and drilling ships by helicopter, had already returned 50 or 60 workers to various Gulf installations by early afternoon on Saturday. Separately, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was redeploying workers and drilling vessels across the region.

The biggest oil refinery in America had several key production units knocked out as Delta raged, according to people familiar with operations who asked not to be identified. A nearby refinery owned by French oil giant Total SE lost power during the height of the storm.