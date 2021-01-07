e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Prioritise MSME labourers, give them vaccine for free: Industry body urges PM

Prioritise MSME labourers, give them vaccine for free: Industry body urges PM

In a letter to the prime minister, the city-based NEA, which has over 6,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) as members, cited media reports that claim that the vaccine may cost anything between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

business Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
In the letter, NEA President Vipin Malhan said the MSME sector employs lakhs of labourers who are aged below 50 years and earn around Rs 15,000 a month.
In the letter, NEA President Vipin Malhan said the MSME sector employs lakhs of labourers who are aged below 50 years and earn around Rs 15,000 a month.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Industry body Noida Entrepreneurs’ Association (NEA) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise labourers working in the MSME sector for Covid-19 vaccine and provide them the jabs free of cost.

In a letter to the prime minister, the city-based NEA, which has over 6,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) as members, cited media reports that claim that the vaccine may cost anything between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

In the letter, NEA President Vipin Malhan said the MSME sector employs lakhs of labourers who are aged below 50 years and earn around Rs 15,000 a month.

“These labourers make an important contribution for the country, work on daily wages and work day and night to manage a living for themselves and their families,” Malhan said.

He added that an amount of Rs 1,000 for the vaccine will be a big sum for them to bear.

“It is requested to you that people working in registered companies in the MSME sector and those dependent on them should be given a priority in vaccination,” he urged the prime minister.

They could be given the vaccination by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or any other institution free of cost, Malhan added.

The Drugs Controller General of India has approved Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Delhi records 486 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.63 %
Delhi records 486 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.63 %
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In