e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Retail inflation at 6.09% in June due to higher prices of food items

Retail inflation at 6.09% in June due to higher prices of food items

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release.

business Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.(HT Photo )
         

Retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in June, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, the government data showed on Monday.

Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release.

The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019.

The government had released truncated CPI data for April and May in the backdrop of the lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In