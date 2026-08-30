DGC member quits over highways, embankments on Gomti floodplain

Professor Venkatesh Dutta, head of the department of environmental science at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has resigned as a member of the District Ganga Committee (DGC), protesting what he termed the destruction of the Gomti’s floodplains through “mindless embankments and highways”. Prof Venkatesh Dutta expressed concern that the proposed Green Corridor, with high embankments and a four-lane road, would further constrain the river. (Sourced)

In his resignation letter to DGC chairman Vishak G (district magistrate) and member secretary Sitanshu Pandey (divisional forest officer), Dutta said the committee had recommended the Green Corridor project along the Gomti floodplain despite his objections and suggestions on protecting the river’s ecological integrity. He said he had sought the detailed project report and environmental impact assessment to examine the project’s implications for river ecology, floodplain protection and hydrological functioning, but the documents were not shared with him.

“The Gomti has already suffered ecological damage from interventions, including the 2015 riverfront project, which he said restricted the floodplain through deep diaphragm walls,” he said. He expressed concern that the proposed Green Corridor, with high embankments and a four-lane road, would further constrain the river.

He said priority should instead be given to intercepting and treating untreated sewage, restoring tributaries and wetlands, and protecting the natural floodplain.

The concerns come as 45 drains have been identified as discharging into the Gomti in Lucknow, with 28 still requiring interception and treatment. Their combined discharge is estimated at around 260 MLD. Only 53.32% of households are connected to the sewerage network, while nearly 78% of the city’s reported sewage discharge reaches the system through drains.

Expressing surprise over Dutta’s resignation, divisional forest officer Sitanshu Pandey said, “I have not gone through his mail. I will comment once I read the reasons cited by him in his resignation letter.” Vishak G was unavailable for comment on the development.