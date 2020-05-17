Govt has committed Rs 15,000 crore for health related measures so far: Nirmala Sitharaman

business

Updated: May 17, 2020 11:51 IST

The government has taken a number of health-related steps for Covid-19 containment and announced Rs 15,000 crore for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

She was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The finance minister said the fund was issued for essential items, testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for health professionals under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, has been announced, she said. There was an amendment in the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The focus of Sunday’s announcements will be seven sectors, including MGNREGA, health, education, decriminalisation of companies act, ease of doing business, public sector and enterprises and state government and resources related to state governments, she said.