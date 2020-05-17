e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt has committed Rs 15,000 crore for health related measures so far: Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt has committed Rs 15,000 crore for health related measures so far: Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister said the fund was issued for essential items, testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs).

business Updated: May 17, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.(Screengrab)
         

The government has taken a number of health-related steps for Covid-19 containment and announced Rs 15,000 crore for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

She was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The finance minister said the fund was issued for essential items, testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for health professionals under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, has been announced, she said. There was an amendment in the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The focus of Sunday’s announcements will be seven sectors, including MGNREGA, health, education, decriminalisation of companies act, ease of doing business, public sector and enterprises and state government and resources related to state governments, she said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In