e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SC rejects PIL seeking to withdraw Mukesh Ambani, family’s Z+ security

SC rejects PIL seeking to withdraw Mukesh Ambani, family’s Z+ security

“It is for the State to assess and review the threat perception of individuals on a case to case basis,” SC said in its order.

business Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani. (PTI)
         

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking withdrawal of Z+ security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family while observing that it is for the State to assess and review the threat perception of individual and take a call on such issues.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed an appeal filed by petitioner Himanshu Agarwal against a December 2019 order of the Bombay High Court. “It is for the State to assess and review the threat perception of individuals on a case to case basis,” the top court said in its order earlier this week.

The Bombay High Court had said the State was bound to provide Z+ security to individuals willing to bear the entire cost for security to protect their lives in view of their own grave threat perceptions. The High Court had noted that the Ambani family were willing to bear the entire cost to protect their lives in view of their own grave threat perceptions.

It had held that Mumbai Police Commissioner has no option but to ensure that the highest level Z+ security is provided to these private individuals, adding that “irrespective of whether any individual or any authority is convinced about the existence or otherwise of real threat to their life or liberty, particularly when they are willing to bear the entire cost for said security to protect their lives in view of their own grave threat perceptions”.

tags
top news
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccine predictions of pharma companies that didn’t come true
Covid-19 vaccine predictions of pharma companies that didn’t come true
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In