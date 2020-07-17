e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty rise as investors bet on strong earnings

Sensex, Nifty rise as investors bet on strong earnings

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.67% to 10,811.50 by 0405 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.62% at 36,698.89.

business Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Asian shares edged higher on hopes of more stimulus from governments across the globe to counter the economic impact from the pandemic.
Asian shares edged higher on hopes of more stimulus from governments across the globe to counter the economic impact from the pandemic. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, as investors hoped for the strong earning momentum to continue after a good start by IT majors, soothing concerns around surging domestic coronavirus cases that crossed the 1 million mark.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.67% to 10,811.50 by 0405 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.62% at 36,698.89.

Asian shares edged higher on hopes of more stimulus from governments across the globe to counter the economic impact from the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in the world’s second-most populous nation crossed 1 million as of Friday morning, and the number of deaths rose above 25,000, according to federal government data https://www.mohfw.gov.in.

In the Mumbai market, corporate earnings among blue-chip companies have so far been positive with IT majors Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies beating estimates and only Tata Consultancy Services missing.

HCL reported a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter and guided to a 1.5% to 2.5% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue for the next three quarters, sending shares up 1.2%.

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries rose 1.2% ahead of its earning scheduled later in the day.

Metal stocks led gains, with the Nifty metals index rising 2.1%.

tags
top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Want to do everything possible to keep peace for people of India, China: Trump
Want to do everything possible to keep peace for people of India, China: Trump
LIVE: With 718 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16,000
LIVE: With 718 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16,000
Hyundai sells 100,000 units of Kona EV worldwide
Hyundai sells 100,000 units of Kona EV worldwide
India records another biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths
India records another biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In