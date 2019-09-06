Sensex opens 140 points up on positive global cues

business

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:11 IST

Indian stocks opened higher on Friday in line with gains in the global markets over hopes of a trade truce between US and China.

The US and China, involved in an expensive trade war, are scheduled to resume talks next month.

At 9.43 a.m., the benchmark Sensex traded 191.93 points higher at 36,836.35 while the Nifty edged up by 47.55 points at 10,895.45.

Sensex opened at 36,785.59, higher from its previous close of 36,644.42.

Auto stocks were trading in the green as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government was expected to award road projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore in the coming months, aimed at generating demand for automobile construction equipment.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 11:11 IST