e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Stocks extend fall as coronavirus threatens fragile economy

Stocks extend fall as coronavirus threatens fragile economy

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 7.3% to 31,612.73 as of 2:18 p.m. in Mumbai, with all 30 members declining, following a wild session on Friday, when the gauge swung to end 4% higher from a 10% slide that triggered a market-wide circuit breaker.

business Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:52 IST
Abhishek Vishnoi
Abhishek Vishnoi
Bloomberg
India NSE Volatility Index, the stock market’s fear gauge, is hovering around levels not seen since 2008, signaling market turbulence will likely persist.
India NSE Volatility Index, the stock market’s fear gauge, is hovering around levels not seen since 2008, signaling market turbulence will likely persist.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

India’s benchmark stock index slumped on Monday after entering into a bear market last week amid concern that the novel coronavirus outbreak can threaten the nation’s already fragile economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 7.3% to 31,612.73 as of 2:18 p.m. in Mumbai, with all 30 members declining, following a wild session on Friday, when the gauge swung to end 4% higher from a 10% slide that triggered a market-wide circuit breaker. The Nifty Index fell 7.1% today.

India NSE Volatility Index, the stock market’s fear gauge, is hovering around levels not seen since 2008, signaling market turbulence will likely persist. Policy makers have pledged to use their record $481 billion foreign-currency arsenal in a bid to stem the market rout, while the economy is expanding at its slowest pace in 11 years.

Strategist Views

India stocks are “still far from a point where one can call a market bottom, particularly as uncertainties due to virus, financial market dysfunction and energy prices remain,” Credit Suisse Group AG’s equity strategists including Neelkanth Mishra wrote in a note. “We are still not at a level that suggests the aggressive selling is done,” the note added.

The trajectory of the Covid-19 outbreak remains difficult to chart and incorporate in earnings, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts Surendra Goyal and Vijit Jain wrote in a note.

tags
top news
Nightclubs shut, 50-plus gatherings banned in Delhi over coronavirus
Nightclubs shut, 50-plus gatherings banned in Delhi over coronavirus
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news