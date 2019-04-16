We want balanced trade with India: Chinese envoy

Consul general of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou said on Tuesday that his country is keen on balanced trade with India as it is always beneficial and inclusive.

There is greater need for boosting trade and investment between the two countries, he said on economic ties between the two countries.

“We do not want to have trade deficit with India. We want a bilateral balanced trade as it is always mutually inclusive”, he told the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here Liyou said that Yunan Provincial Investment Infrastructure would come to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha election to discuss possible investment avenues between Kunming and Kolkata, the sister cities.

Besides, there is great need for creating a good environment through more people to people contact.

Talking about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by China, Liyou said it is directed by a mutually constructed and shared vision and China is a great supporter for multilateralism.

“Our country is open today. In a few days time, China is going to hold the BRI convention where delegates from 40 countries and various business leaders would be present”, he said.

The Chinese envoy invited India to participate in the Import-Export event in China during the later part of the year.

He said a six-member delegation from Yunan had come to Kolkata to attend the Bengal Blobal Business Summit.

“A similar event will be held in Yunan on June 10 and 11 which will be big event”, he said.

The Consular General’s office in Kolkata is in charge of the five states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh and Bihar.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 18:21 IST