96 Mumbai-Bengaluru flight tickets, 30 gram gold: What can you buy in iPhone Duo's price

The price of Apple's new iPhone Duo has left many people speechless - and perhaps wondering who would actually spend up to ₹4.5 lakh on a phone. Unveiled on September 9, Apple's first foldable iPhone - Duo - price starts at $1,999 in the US and ₹2,99,900 in India, the most that the tech giant has charged for its highly sought after smartphones. Its top variant - the 2TB version - will be priced $3,200 in the US and ₹4,49,900 in India. Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone - Duo - on September 9 (Apple)

Amid internet exploding with memes over the price, there are also plenty of people for whom that amount is comfortably within reach. At the end of the day, priorities differ: for one person, it could mean owning Apple's most ambitious new phone; for another, the same money could mean a car, a holiday, gold or a complete home makeover.

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Having said the above, the top-end iPhone Duo, priced at ₹4,49,900 in India, can buy one quite a few things beyond a smartphone. Here's a look at what else you could do with roughly ₹4.5 lakh.

Fly to some of the most popular destinations from India - several times over Based on fares available for travel on September 13, booking a day in advance, ₹4.5 lakh can translate into multiple one-way journeys on some of India's busiest domestic and international routes. Fares can change rapidly depending on availability, airline and booking time.

Considering the five most frequent domestic and international air travels — Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Dubai, ₹4.5 lakh can get one up to 96 one-way flights.

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-Delhi-Mumbai: At around ₹6,000-plus for a one-way ticket, ₹4.5 lakh could get you roughly over 70 flights.