Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale
The country's largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Thursday said it has raised USD 500 million by selling 10-year bonds to international investors at a coupon of 3.10 per cent.
The company said the senior unsecured US dollar note was oversubscribed six times by marquee international investors, helping it fix the coupon at a low 3.10 per cent. Last July, it had paid 4.2 per cent for a similar issue of USD 750 million.
"The issue received tremendous response from marquee investors from key markets and geographies, enabling the order book to build around six times leading to tightening of the spreads and final pricing at 3.1 per cent," Adani Ports said in a statement.
This is the third large bond sale by domestic issuers after Exim Bank's USD 1 billion issue at record low prices in the first week of the month, followed by State Bank of India in the second week with a USD 6-million bond sale.
The company is also in the international bonds market with a USD 500-million Reg S issue.
Regulation S bonds are issued by foreign issuers in the US debt market and are denominated in US dollars, but resident American citizens cannot subscribe to them.
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.
The company has for long been raising cheaper forex debt to refinance or retire higher-priced debt raised to fund its acquisition-driven ports expansion. The Adani group as a whole is also one of the highly leveraged companies with tens of billions in debt.
Its Chief Executive and Wholetime Director Karan Adani said the current issuance is part of the company's capital management programme to extend debt maturity and refinance debt.
At 3.1 per cent coupon, this is the cheapest dollar debt the company has raised so far, he added.
With 11 operational ports and terminals, many of them acquired, Adani Ports is the largest port operator in the country.
While Reg S issue means resident American investors can't subscribe to the issue, benchmark issue means a large issue with the quantum being at least USD 500 million.
The company will use the proceeds from the issue for primarily for refinancing the early redemption of its dollar bonds due in 2022.
The issue has been rated BBB- by Fitch and Baa3 by Moody's.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple’s cautious outlook overshadows $111 billion sales haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs bold policy response to secure robust economic recovery, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel demonstrates live 5G service over commercial network, says service ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo posts ₹620 crore net loss in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox