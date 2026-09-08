AI Is Disrupting Software Companies—but Not as Fast as Many Feared

Not too long ago, Salesforce and other corporate-software companies were getting punished by investors convinced that their expensive off-the-shelf products would soon be replaced with cheaper AI-concocted versions. While it is true that AI is disrupting corporate software, the incumbents are mounting a defense. And they have a lot more staying power than it might seem.

That hasn’t happened. It isn’t likely to happen any time soon, either.

There was some logic behind the swoon. Shares of Salesforce, which sells software with which companies manage their sales and marketing functions, fell about 30% early this year after the release of surprisingly adept new coding tools from Anthropic and OpenAI.

It was becoming clear then that one of AI’s early strengths was going to be software development. In a podcast last year, Jared Friedman, a managing partner at startup-incubator Y Combinator, said a quarter of its current crop of companies were already generating almost all their code with AI. The “SaaSpocalypse,” a play on the acronym for software as a service, became the watchword for the meltdown.

While it is true that AI is disrupting corporate software, the incumbents are mounting a defense. And they have a lot more staying power than it might seem.

One reason is that most software development isn’t about writing code, where AI excels. It is about maintaining, updating and improving on existing software.

AI has made it easier and cheaper for companies to create new programs and features from scratch. But AI coding agents can’t yet easily be tasked with keeping software up-to-date and adjusting it to new business priorities.

The incumbents’ deep integration with their customers’ IT systems provides another bulwark against AI disruption. Most large companies have a tangle of software from different providers that they’ve knit together over time. To replace existing software with their own AI-generated code, companies must handle integrating it themselves, which is no easy engineering task.

“Most buyers of technology are not engineering organizations—they are operators,” said Arun Chandrasekaran, a Gartner analyst who focuses on AI. “And there is a world of difference between building something versus operating something.”

Sheer inertia is also giving software giants more time to adapt to AI’s march. OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said on a recent podcast that disruption of the software industry hadn’t happened as quickly as he thought it would. A big part of the reason was that habits don’t easily change, he said.

“People keep doing the same things they’re doing,” he said. “They keep buying from the same company. They keep wanting to use their tools in the same way.”

Even as their shares got pummeled, software companies have been showing their financial strength.