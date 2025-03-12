Air India offers premium economy tickets at 599 above regular economy fares

Air India on Wednesday announced the expansion of its premium economy offering, setting the starting fares at ₹599 above the standard economy fares on domestic flights. An Air India plane (Representational photo)

According to the announcement on the airline’s website, the limited period offer was fueled by doubling of premium economy ticket sales in the past three years. The Tata Group-owned airline is the only carrier that offers this class of seats in domestic flights. It has a quota of 50,000 premium economy seats in a week, with 34,000 or 68 per cent of those serving key metro to metro connectivity, the website informed.

Passengers who choose premium economy to fly to their preferred destination with Air India receive several perks, including a free selection of preferred seats throughout the cabin, priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling, a 32-inch seat pitch, a 4-inch recline, and superior seat upholstery.

The carrier also offers an enhanced dining experience with hot complimentary meals served on premium chinaware, the announcement on the website said.

Air India to start operations on Bhubaneswar-Ghaziabad, Bhubaneswar-Port Blair routes

Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence on March 30, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced last week. Air India Express will operate the services.

"Aviation Bonanza for #Bhubaneswar! Sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as new flights to Ghaziabad (Hindon) and Port Blair take off shortly under the #NewDestinationPolicy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 AM. The return flight will leave the Odisha capital at 12:15 PM and reach Hindon at 2:30 PM.

Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:35 AM and arrive at 12:55 PM. On the return journey, it will take off from Port Blair at 1:25 PM and land here at 3:35 PM.