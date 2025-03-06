Bhubaneswar now connected to Ghaziabad, Port Blair with direct flights, services to start from this date

Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence on March 30, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday. Skip the layovers: Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair direct flights begin soon.(ANI Photo)

"Aviation Bonanza for #Bhubaneswar! Sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as new flights to Ghaziabad (Hindon) and Port Blair take off shortly under the #NewDestinationPolicy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

Highlighting Odisha’s progress, the CMO added, "With Viksit Odisha in motion, the state takes a bold leap toward a more connected future, driving economic growth and enriching cultural exchanges."

Air India Express will operate the services.

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 AM. The return flight will leave the Odisha capital at 12:15 PM and reach Hindon at 2:30 PM.

Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:35 AM and arrive at 12:55 PM. On the return journey, it will take off from Port Blair at 1:25 PM and land here at 3:35 PM.