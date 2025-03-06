Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhubaneswar now connected to Ghaziabad, Port Blair with direct flights, services to start from this date

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bhubaneswar
Mar 06, 2025 03:41 PM IST

Odisha’s aviation boom: Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair to start from this date

Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence on March 30, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

Skip the layovers: Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair direct flights begin soon.(ANI Photo)
Skip the layovers: Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair direct flights begin soon.(ANI Photo)

"Aviation Bonanza for #Bhubaneswar! Sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as new flights to Ghaziabad (Hindon) and Port Blair take off shortly under the #NewDestinationPolicy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

Highlighting Odisha’s progress, the CMO added, "With Viksit Odisha in motion, the state takes a bold leap toward a more connected future, driving economic growth and enriching cultural exchanges."

Air India Express will operate the services.

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 AM. The return flight will leave the Odisha capital at 12:15 PM and reach Hindon at 2:30 PM.

Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:35 AM and arrive at 12:55 PM. On the return journey, it will take off from Port Blair at 1:25 PM and land here at 3:35 PM.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On