AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd. said it is seeking to launch a flying-taxi business as soon as next year.
“We are working on that right now,” Tony Fernandes, the company’s chief executive officer and co-founder, said Saturday. “I think we are about a year and a half away from launching.”
Fernandes was speaking in an online discussion as part of the Youth Economic Forum.
With the airline business taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia has been expanding in the digital space. It launched a “super app” last year that offers services from travel and shopping to logistics and financial services.
“We took it as an opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to recast your business, re-look at things,” the CEO said.
AirAsia expects to start its own e-hailing services in April, Fernandes said. The flying taxis it hopes to begin providing next year will come with as many as four seats and will be powered by a quadcopter, he added.
Separately on Saturday, the company announced that it’s partnering with a state agency called the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre to develop an urban drone delivery service.
While AirAsia is looking for further opportunities to expand its services into new areas, Fernandes is optimistic that air travel will soon rebound with the rollout of vaccination programs. The group offers low-cost flights linking 22 countries, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region.
“I hope interstate travel will start in the next two to three weeks” within Malaysia, he said. He expects international borders to start opening in July or August.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid rescue plan clears hurdle as US economy shows gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says OPEC+ decision to extend oil output cuts will hit economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, finds report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price falls further to ₹44,344, sets retail buyers on buying spree
- Retail buyers continued to purchase gold in India as prices declined to a near one-year low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox