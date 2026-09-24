Alex Karp’s straight talk, Jensen Huang is worried, and Apple Reference Image

Opening thoughts. You’ve got to agree with Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir. Even as the AI industry remains morally and ethically underdeveloped, it already shows a substantial chasm in defining the way forward, Karp held onto his characteristic straight talk when he simplified the current narrative which basically says ‘we will lose control of AI if regulations aren’t put in place’ (referring to misalignment resulting from guardrails and policies made by AI companies regarding test scenarios). This topic has been touched upon Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceXAI’s Elon Musk. Our conversation last week painstakingly details various facets of the chatter, and why not everything is black and white. Alex Karp

Karp, in an interaction with US network CNBC, says that regulation which some AI leaders are calling for, is meaningless if AI companies can then use the same set of regulations to weaken their own legal responsibility for the systems they build. “The first line of defence is liability for your own actions. It’s a weird twist. They are asking for societal regulation to get out of the first line of defence, which is if you build a technology that can destroy 10% of the world, that has civil and criminal liability attached to it,” Karp says. “The first step is to say if you have disclosed this, what are you doing about it?”

I have a simple point to make, drawing on what Karp said. Amodei made a call for regulation and laws. Altman, Musk and everyone else chimed in almost instantaneously. The question is, what exactly did the AI models do that led to this narrative being built? Unauthorised access and entry into systems, which leads to damage liabilities and product liability. Aren’t there already laws, criminal and civil, that govern this sort of online activity? Why do we need to redesign the wheel, just because the AI bros want us to?

This is the reason I love listening to Karp—he doesn’t hold back. When asked about the prospects of OpenAI’s planned IPO after this, Karp is of the opinion that an IPO was never a real destination. “You’re assuming that there will be an S-1… The only way to deal with this kind of liability is to go to the government and say: ‘Nationalise us, please!’”