Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Amsterdam most preferred destination for Indians this summer: Study

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 17, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Amsterdam is followed by Singapore, London, Frankfurt, and Melbourne, as per the Mastercard Economic Institute's fifth annual travel report.

Amsterdam in The Netherlands is the “most trending destination” for Indians in summer 2024 (June-August), according to the Mastercard Economic Institute's fifth annual “Travel Trends 2024: Breaking Boundaries” study released on Thursday.

Amsterdam's Schiphol is the 11th busiest airport globally (Representational Image/Reuters)
Also Read: Demand for Schengen visas rises in India; interview slots see shortages

The next favoured destinations are the city-state of Singapore, London (United Kingdom), Frankfurt (Germany), and Melboure (Australia), the report found.

“Indian travellers are increasingly exploring key markets, with surge in visits to Japan, Vietnam, and the US, respectively, compared to 2019,” as per the study.

Also Read: Japan sees surge in foreign tourists splurging on kimonos, knives, and meals thanks to weak yen

The Mastercard Economic Institute's report also found that even the rising US dollar had not dissuaded those undertaking foreign trips from India.

“This trend signifies a major shift in their travel habit: towards widespread exploration and discovery,” it stated.

Also Read: Germany records over 30 per cent growth in tourists from India, country has lot to offer to Indians, says envoy

In just the first three months of the year, Indian airports were used by a record number of passengers (9.7 crore), the report said.

“This is a 21% rise in domestic travel and 4% for international travel, from 2019. Those in the Asia Pacific region have a strong desire to travel,” it added.

About Amsterdam

The Capital of The Netherlands, Amsterdam is a port city in the western part of the country. It is also the most populous city and the principal commercial and financial centre of the European nation.

Also Read: Tourists warned of water shortage on Koh Phi Phi Islands in Thailand amidst scorching heatwave

One of the most visited cities in the world, Amsterdam's Schiphol is the busiest airport in The Netherlands, third in Europe, and 11th globally.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

