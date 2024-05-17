Amsterdam most preferred destination for Indians this summer: Study

Amsterdam in The Netherlands is the “most trending destination” for Indians in summer 2024 (June-August), according to the Mastercard Economic Institute's fifth annual “Travel Trends 2024: Breaking Boundaries” study released on Thursday. Amsterdam's Schiphol is the 11th busiest airport globally (Representational Image/Reuters)

The next favoured destinations are the city-state of Singapore, London (United Kingdom), Frankfurt (Germany), and Melboure (Australia), the report found.

“Indian travellers are increasingly exploring key markets, with surge in visits to Japan, Vietnam, and the US, respectively, compared to 2019,” as per the study.

The Mastercard Economic Institute's report also found that even the rising US dollar had not dissuaded those undertaking foreign trips from India.

“This trend signifies a major shift in their travel habit: towards widespread exploration and discovery,” it stated.

In just the first three months of the year, Indian airports were used by a record number of passengers (9.7 crore), the report said.

“This is a 21% rise in domestic travel and 4% for international travel, from 2019. Those in the Asia Pacific region have a strong desire to travel,” it added.

About Amsterdam

The Capital of The Netherlands, Amsterdam is a port city in the western part of the country. It is also the most populous city and the principal commercial and financial centre of the European nation.

One of the most visited cities in the world, Amsterdam's Schiphol is the busiest airport in The Netherlands, third in Europe, and 11th globally.