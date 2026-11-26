Apple Inc. is opening a new store in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad next month, continuing a drive to expand its retail network in one of its fastest-growing overseas markets. The store, which takes Apple’s total official shop count in the world’s most populous country to seven, will open on December 10. (Getty Images via AFP) more

The store, which takes Apple’s total official shop count in the world’s most populous country to seven, will open on December 10, the iPhone maker said in a statement Thursday. Hyderabad, one of India’s largest cities, is also home to Apple’s research and development as well as retail customer care teams.

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India’s local sourcing requirements prevented Apple from opening its iconic stores in the South Asian nation for years. As the policy eased, Apple finally launched its online store in India in 2020. Three years later, then-Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook inaugurated the first two physical stores in the country, in Mumbai and New Delhi. The company has since boosted its retail network and added more premium resellers.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is seeking to woo India’s rapidly expanding middle class with new stores and plans that allow customers to pay for its pricey gadgets in installments. While the market is dominated by less expensive Android devices, Apple’s increasing manufacturing and retail presence is helping it gain users among the more affluent Indian consumers.

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That’s helped Apple exceed $10 billion in annual sales in India for the first time last fiscal year, underscoring surging demand for its iconic products.

In September, the company launched Apple Pay in partnership with local lender Axis Bank Ltd., allowing the lender’s customers to store their credit or debit cards in the Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watches, and then use their device to make payments.

Its expanding manufacturing operations in India have helped the company move 25% of global iPhone output to the country. Apple is increasingly using India as an export hub for US-bound iPhones after President Donald Trump ratcheted up a trade war with China.