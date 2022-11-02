Home / Business / Bank of Baroda launches Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme

Bank of Baroda launches Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme

Published on Nov 02, 2022 06:04 PM IST

The scheme became effective from November 1, and under this, customers will get higher standard interest rates.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has launched its Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme, under which customers will get higher standard interest rates with effect from November 1.

“We are pleased to offer a higher interest rate to consumers so that they earn more on their savings. This scheme offers higher interest rates and assured returns,” said Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme

It has a maturity period of 399 days, and is applicable on both callable and non-callable maturing deposits. For callable deposits, general public will get interest at 6.75 percent, while senior citizens will get interest at 7.25 precent. The rates for non-callable are 7 percent and 7.50 percent respectively.

Bank of Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme

For this scheme too, which has a tenor of 444 days and 555 days, interest rates have been in effect from November 1.

On callable deposits for 444 days, interest is available at 5.75 percent for general public and 6.25 percent for senior citizens. The corresponding figure for 555 days is 6 percent and 6.505 per cent.

On non-callable deposits for 444 days, interest is available at 6 percent for general public and 6.50 percent for senior citizens. The corresponding figure for 555 days is 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent.

Story Saved
