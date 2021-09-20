Home / Business / Carlyle to sell 3.4% stake in SBI Cards for $443 million
Shares of SBI Cards closed at 1,071.70 on BSE on Monday. The shares have risen almost 26% since the start of the year.(HT file photo)
Carlyle to sell 3.4% stake in SBI Cards for $443 million

  • Carlyle will offer the shares at an indicative price band of 1,021 to 1,072.3 apiece.
By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Private equity firm The Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for as much as $443 million, or 3,267.2 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which as of June 30 held a 6.5% stake in the credit card issuer, will sell around 32 million shares, or a 3.4% stake in the company, through a block trade.

Bank of America and Citigroup are advising Carlyle on the transaction.

This follows Carlyle selling a 5.1% stake in SBI Cards for 4,811 crore in June, while in March, it offloaded a little more than 4% in the credit card company for about 3,800 crore through block deals. The stake sales followed SBI Cards’ public listing in March last year.

Carlyle divested a 10% stake in SBI Cards for a little more than 7,000 crore, marking the largest private equity exit through an initial share sale in India.

SBI Cards began operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp. In December 2017, GE Capital sold its 40% stake to state-run State Bank of India and Carlyle.

Last month, Carlyle undertook a block trade to sell its remaining stake in life insurer SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd for around $289 million, Mint reported.

For the quarter ended 30 June, SBI Cards reported a net profit of 305 crore, a 22% drop from 393 crore a year earlier.

The decline followed a swelling of bad loans for the cards arm of SBI after the covid second wave disrupted businesses in the June quarter.

Total income increased to 2,451 crore during the quarter, from 2,196 crore a year earlier.

SBI Cards saw its gross non-performing assets more than double to 3.91% of gross advances as of June 30, compared with 1.35% a year earlier.

