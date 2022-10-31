Home / Business / Core sectors output expands by 7.9% in September, says govt data: Report

Core sectors output expands by 7.9% in September, says govt data: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:35 PM IST

In August, the core sectors' output growth stood at 4.1 per cent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.6 per cent during April-September this fiscal(Bloomberg File)
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 7.9 per cent in September against 5.4 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity segments, according to official data released on Monday.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.6 per cent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 per cent a year ago.

