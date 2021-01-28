Delhi HC to hear Amazon plea to detain Future Group founders today
The Delhi high court on Thursday will hear a plea by US online retailer Amazon seeking the detention of Future Group founders, including CEO Kishore Biyani, and seizure of their assets as it seeks to block Future Group from selling retail assets to Reliance Industries.
In its plea, Amazon has sought enforcement of the Singapore arbitrator’s ruling in October against its partner Future’s ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance. It has also sought that the Biyani family be directed to “disclose their assets, including movable and immovable property” and the same be attached.
The plea has also sought “detention” of Biyani, his daughter Ashni and seven other members of the founder family as well as three other officials including a company secretary of the group.
Also Read: Amazon tries to block Future’s asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Amazon, which wants the deal to sell retail assets to Reliance to be stopped, also asked the court for a direction for “detention of the directors (of Future Group entities) in civil prison”.
In the petition, Amazon has said the interim injunctions granted by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) are enforceable under the Indian laws under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act as the order is deemed to be an order of the court and is enforceable under the Code of Civil Procedure.
Amazon has prayed that the court issue an injunction against the Future Group, in light of the directions passed by the EA, from relying upon any approval granted by any regulatory body or agency in India arising out of any application initiated or pursued by them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shares slump to over one-month low as banks slid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC to hear Amazon plea to detain Future Group founders today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares slump to over one-month low as banks slide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla’s Model S Plaid is fastest-accelerating production car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet clears hike in MSP for Copra
- Copra is the dried coconut kernel from which coconut oil is pressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden drilling ban leaves majority of US production untouched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising
- Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out
- Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic
- Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund startups: Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox