Diwali bonanza for railway employees as govt announces 78-day pay bonus. Who will get benefit?

The Union Cabinet has granted its approval for the disbursement of a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' worth of wages to eligible non-gazetted employees within the Indian Railways for the financial year 2022-23. (Representative Image/Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)

Railway personnel including Track Maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsmen, Ministerial Staff, and other Group 'C' staff will benefit from this announcement. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel are not covered in this bonus allocation.

“In recognition of this excellent performance by the Railway staff, the Union Government has approved payment of PLB of ₹1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees," Centre said in a statement.

Railways loaded a record cargo of 1,509 million tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 billion passengers. “The performance of Railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good,” it added.

Numerous factors contributed to this record performance, including infrastructure improvements resulting from a substantial capital expenditure by the Government in Railways, increased operational efficiency, and the adoption of advanced technology. The Payment of PLB is set to incentivize Railway employees to work towards further performance enhancements, the statement said.

"Payment of PLB will act as an incentive to motivate the Railway employees for working towards further improvement in performance," it added.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

