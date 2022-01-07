E-Shram portal: 20-cr registrations, UP & Bengal top list; Check how to register

As many as 20 crore registrations have so far been received on the E-Shram portal that was launched by the central government in August last year to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised industries.

According to data updated by the Union ministry of labour and employment, 37,23,639 registrations took place on the portal from all over the country in the last 24 hours.

With 52.83 per cent registrations, women applicants are ahead of men (47.17).

Of the 20 crore registrations, OBC workers have completed a majority of the registrations (45.29 per cent) as opposed to general category (25.80 per cent), scheduled caste (21.98 per cent) and scheduled tribe (6.93 per cent).

Since the launch of E-Shram portal, Uttar Pradesh has seen the highest number of registrations. The state has contributed as many as 7,27,71,500 registrations to the overall tally so far. It is followed by West Bengal at 2,39,05,965, Bihar at 1,90,74,046, Odisha at 1,28,53,007 and Jharkhand at 70,96,842.

The agriculture sector accounted for a majority of the registrations with 10,06,70,463 workers joining from it. The domestic and household sector contributed to the second-most registrations with as many as 2,17,20,455 workers joining E-Shram from the field. Construction (1,97,12,061), apparel (1,30,07,367) and miscellaneous (82,33,805) were the other sectors in the top-five category that accounted for most registrations.

Benefits of E-Shram portal

Workers, who register on the portal, get an E-Shram card from the Centre that carries a 12 digit unique number. The objective behind the initiative is to help the various social security schemes of the central government easily reach the labourers and workers.

Documents required to register on E-Shram

Workers need to have basic identity documents such as Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and a bank account number ready before registering on the E-Shram portal.

Registering on E-Shram portal

Step 1: Labourers would have to visit the official website at eshram.gov.in

Step 2: ‘Register on e-SHRAM’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, they would have to enter the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the captcha code, following which an one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered number.

Step 4: The subsequent instructions on the screen need to be followed to complete the registration process.

For workers, who do not have their mobile number linked to their Aadhaar cards, registration on the E-Shram portal can be done by visiting the nearest Common Services Centre (CSC). Here, the worker needs to register by going through biometric authentication.

After registration, the unauthorised worker will receive an accidental cover of ₹2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and all other future social security schemes will be delivered via the e-Shram portal.