Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover

Flipkart Group’s Cleartrip has launched an “industry-first” visa denial cover ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, to make international travel a less stress-free experience. Cleartrip's visa denial cover is zero cost, meaning that if a customer’s visa is rejected after booking an international flight on Cleartrip, she will get a full refund on the ticket. (Unsplash)

“With the visa denial cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip,” Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer at the online travel platform, said in a statement on Monday. “This new feature isn't just about a refund. It’s about giving customers peace of mind and ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven.”

The visa denial cover is zero cost, meaning that if a customer’s visa is rejected after booking an international flight on Cleartrip, she will get a full refund on the ticket.

It’s applicable only on tourist visas for Indian nationals without any age restrictions. The flight ticket has to be fully or partially refundable at the time of booking. The flight has to originate from India, any cancellations must be made at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Cleartrip, as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days, is offering domestic flight tickets from ₹999 and international flight tickets at 20% discount. It has expanded its stay offerings to more than 80,000 hotels from 20,000 earlier. Additionally, the “Child Flies Free” offer on bookings of three or more passengers, including at least one child or infant, is now back this festive season.