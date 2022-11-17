Fortune '40 Under 40' 2022: Who are Indian-origin entrepreneurs Ankit Gupta and Kanav Kariya?

American business magazine Fortune has released the 2022 edition of its annual ‘40 Under 40’ list. According to the New York City headquartered magazine, the ‘founders, executives, investors, and activists on this year’s list are creating and seizing opportunity, and empowering others.'

As its name suggests, forty individuals, each aged below forty, feature on the list, which has five categories (Venture and Startups, Culture and Society, Finance and Crypto, Tech and Innovation, and Health and Bioscience), with eight names per category. Also, the 2022 edition has two Indian-origin entrepreneurs – Ankit Gupta and Kanav Kariya – as well as singer Rihanna, and footballer Kylian Mbappe, among others.

Here's more about Ankit Gupta and Kanav Kariya:

Ankit Gupta (age 35): Gupta is the Founder-CEO of Bicycle Health, and has been included under the ‘Health and Bioscience’ category. As per Fortune, 40 per cent of the US counties lack facilities for medication-assigned treatment, and Bicycle Health aims to fill this gap.

Since being founded in 2017 in Redwood City, California, the company has expanded to 29 states, treated 20,000 patients, and raised $83 million through venture funding. In June 2022, it received another $50 million in funding, and Gupta plans to expand to six more states over the next two quarters.

Kanav Kariya (age 26): Included under the ‘Finance and Crypto’ category, Kariya is the President at Jump Crypto, the rebranded digital assets division of Jump Trading, a startup incubator for crypto companies. He was made in charge in 2022, and since then, has overseen investments worth billions in the crypto space. In future, Jump Crypto should be a ‘key infrastructure builder that is a part of the furniture of the industry as it scales,’ he told Fortune.

