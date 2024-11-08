FSSAI asks state authorities to increase surveillance in warehouses of e-commerce operators

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told states to increase surveillance on warehouses and facilities of e-commerce platforms at its 45th Central Advisory Committee (meeting) on Thursday. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told states to increase surveillance on warehouses and facilities of e-commerce platforms at its 45th Central Advisory Committee (meeting) on Thursday, November 7, 2024(Representational Image/Unsplash)

It also asked states to create new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for these facilities and even for delivery personnel, news agency PTI reported.

The report added that the states were also asked to increase the number of “surveillance samples” collections and deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans to better monitor these facilities.

All of this comes at a time of concerns raised about food safety standards violations by e-commerce and quick-commerce-related facilities. This is important as the peak tourist season will arrive from November through March.

According to the report, the food safety regulator will even hold a meeting with quick-commerce platforms next week to address this further.

The FSSAI also asked states to ramp up training processes for Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all states and union territories. “States/UTs were urged to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens,” the report cited the regulator's statement as saying.

The FSSAI officials also encouraged an “integrated food safety approach,” also urging all related ministries, stakeholders to collaborate, and also asked the various states and union territories to regularly hold Advisory Committee meetings regarding the matter.

