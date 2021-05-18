Home / Business / Fuel prices hiked for 10th time, petrol inch closer to 100-mark in Mumbai
So far, the fuel prices have been increased by over 2 per litre in May, after a gap of almost two months when prices were kept artificially low during the state assembly elections.(File Photo / Representational Image)
Fuel prices hiked for 10th time, petrol inch closer to 100-mark in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:48 AM IST

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 27 paise and 29 paise per litre respectively on Monday. This was the 10th hike in fuel prices in the month of May.

After the latest increase in price, the petrol price in Mumbai climbed to 99.14 per litre, while the cost of per litre diesel is now 90.71.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol now costs 92.85, while a litre of diesel is retailing at 83.51 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is now available at 92.92 and per litre disel is priced at 86.35. In Chennai, the price of per litre petrol is 94.69 and that of diesel is 88.48.

So far, the fuel prices have been increased by over 2 per litre in May, after a gap of almost two months when prices were kept artificially low during the state assembly elections.

Rates had already crossed 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Fuel prices vary in different states depending on the incidence of local taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. The central and state government-imposed taxes contribute around 60% of the retail price of petrol and 54% of the final diesel price.

On Monday, the wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items.

This was the fourth straight month of uptick seen in the WPI. In March, 2021, it was 7.39 per cent.

Since the global prices of these items are mostly a pass through into domestic prices, a surge in global commodity prices have put significant pressure on the WPI.

