News / Business / Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 bank holidays: Banks to be closed on these days. Check full list

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 bank holidays: Banks to be closed on these days. Check full list

ByHT News Desk
Sep 18, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense festive fervour across the country every year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year across the country. On this festive occasion, there will be bank holidays in different places on September 18, 19 and 20.

Here is a list of bank holidays on September 18, 19 and 20 as per Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays.

An idol of Lord Ganesha decorated with golden, silver and diamond ornaments on the eve of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at GSB Seva Mandal, in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANI)
An idol of Lord Ganesha decorated with golden, silver and diamond ornaments on the eve of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at GSB Seva Mandal, in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANI)

DATEBANK HOLIDAYCITY
SEPTEMBER 18VINAYAKA CHATURTHIBENGALURU, CHENNAI, HYDERABAD
SEPTEMBER 19GANESH CHATURTHIAHMEDABAD, BELAPUR, BHUBANESWAR, MUMBAI, NAGPUR, PANAJI
SEPTEMBER 20GANESH CHATURTHI (DAY 2)BHUBANESWAR, PANAJI

Bank Holidays in September 2023

Talking about bank holidays in September this year, here is a list according to the RBI.

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (September 22): The banks will be closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (September 23): The banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Karma Puja (September 25): The banks will be closed in Guwahati and Ranchi.

Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (September 27): The banks will be closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Eid-E-Milad (September 28): The banks will be closed in major cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Imphal.

Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (September 29): The banks will be closed in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar.

Will stock market be closed tomorrow?

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange tomorrow i.e September 19, 2023. It is the only stock market holiday in September this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out