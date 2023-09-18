Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 bank holidays: Banks to be closed on these days. Check full list
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense festive fervour across the country every year.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year across the country. On this festive occasion, there will be bank holidays in different places on September 18, 19 and 20.
Here is a list of bank holidays on September 18, 19 and 20 as per Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays.
|DATE
|BANK HOLIDAY
|CITY
|SEPTEMBER 18
|VINAYAKA CHATURTHI
|BENGALURU, CHENNAI, HYDERABAD
|SEPTEMBER 19
|GANESH CHATURTHI
|AHMEDABAD, BELAPUR, BHUBANESWAR, MUMBAI, NAGPUR, PANAJI
|SEPTEMBER 20
|GANESH CHATURTHI (DAY 2)
|BHUBANESWAR, PANAJI
Bank Holidays in September 2023
Talking about bank holidays in September this year, here is a list according to the RBI.
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (September 22): The banks will be closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (September 23): The banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.
Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Karma Puja (September 25): The banks will be closed in Guwahati and Ranchi.
Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (September 27): The banks will be closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
Eid-E-Milad (September 28): The banks will be closed in major cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Imphal.
Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (September 29): The banks will be closed in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar.
Will stock market be closed tomorrow?
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange tomorrow i.e September 19, 2023. It is the only stock market holiday in September this year.
- Topics
- Bank Holiday List
- Bank Holiday