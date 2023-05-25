Gold price slumps 450, silver declines 10: Check latest prices

Gold prices in India on Thursday witnessed a decline of ₹450 with a 10 grams of 22 carat gold costing ₹55,800 compared to ₹56,250 on Wednesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22 carat gold have also declined ₹45 and ₹360, now costing at ₹5,580 and ₹44,640 respectively. The price of 24 carat gold also slumped marginally on Thursday.(Mint file)

The price of 24 carat gold also slumped marginally on Thursday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,087 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,696 and ₹60,870 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,08,700.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by ₹49, ₹392, ₹490, and ₹4,900 respectively from Wednesday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also witnessed a drop. A gram of silver is priced at ₹73.05 compared to ₹74.05 on Wednesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹584.40, with a decrease of ₹8. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹730.50 while one kg of silver will cost ₹73,050, with a slump of ₹1,000 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) CHENNAI 56,250 765 MUMBAI 55,800 730.50 DELHI 55,950 730.50 KOLKATA 55,800 730.50 BENGALURU 55,850 765

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

