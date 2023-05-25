Home / Business / Gold price slumps 450, silver declines 10: Check latest prices

Gold price slumps 450, silver declines 10: Check latest prices

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2023 10:09 AM IST

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by ₹49, ₹392, ₹490, and ₹4,900 respectively from Wednesday.

Gold prices in India on Thursday witnessed a decline of 450 with a 10 grams of 22 carat gold costing 55,800 compared to 56,250 on Wednesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22 carat gold have also declined 45 and 360, now costing at 5,580 and 44,640 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also slumped marginally on Thursday.(Mint file)
The price of 24 carat gold also slumped marginally on Thursday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at 6,087 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,696 and 60,870 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,08,700.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by 49, 392, 490, and 4,900 respectively from Wednesday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also witnessed a drop. A gram of silver is priced at 73.05 compared to 74.05 on Wednesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 584.40, with a decrease of 8. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at 730.50 while one kg of silver will cost 73,050, with a slump of 1,000 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
CHENNAI56,250765
MUMBAI55,800730.50
DELHI55,950730.50
KOLKATA55,800730.50
BENGALURU55,850765

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

