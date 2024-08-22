Good news for freshers: 72% employers want to hire you in second half of 2024

Around 72 per cent of employers in India wish to hire freshers in the second half of 2024, as per report released by TeamLease EdTeach. The report is titled ‘Career Outlook Report HY2 (July-December 2024) and is based on a survey of over 603 companies across India conducted between April and June 2024. The report indicated a positive trend in the job market for new graduates. E-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering & infrastructure and retail are the top three industries which wish to hire freshers in the remaining part of 2024.

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce."

Which are the top industries that wish to hire freshers?

E-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering & infrastructure and retail are the top three industries which wish to hire freshers in the remaining part of 2024.

Which job roles do companies wish to hire freshers for?

In terms of job roles, Full Stack Developer, SEO Executive, Digital Sales Associate, and UI/UX Designer emerged as the most in-demand positions for freshers, the report showed.

What skills do freshers need to have for being hired in 2024?

The study highlighted that employers are particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation.