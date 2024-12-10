Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google introduces state-of-the-art Willow chip capable of outpacing a supercomputer

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 10, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Willow was created at Google's new, state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Santa Barbara, CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Google has unveiled ‘Willow,’ its latest quantum chip, with ‘state-of-the-art performances' across various metrics.

The Willow chip (Courtesy: Google)
The Willow chip (Courtesy: Google)

Also Read: How did Sundar Pichai react after Google’s Willow wowed Elon Musk? X conversation between CEOs goes viral

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent firm Alphabet, wrote on X, “We see Willow as an important step in our journey to build a useful quantum computer with practical application in areas like drug discovery, fusion energy, battery design + more.”

Here's all about Google's Willow chip:

(1.) According to Pichai, Willow can reduce quantum computing's errors exponentially, even as Google scales up its use of qubits (units of computation in quantum computers).

Also Read: Sundar Pichai hints at a 'profound' shift coming to Google Search as AI continues to evolve

(2.) He also said the chip took less than five minutes to perform a standard benchmark computation, while Frontier, one of the fastest supercomputers today, would complete the same task in 10 ‘septillion years.’

Also Read: GenCast, Google's new AI weather prediction tool outperforms the best, can accurately predict hurricanes

(3.) The chip was built in the tech giant's new, state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Santa Barbara, one of only a few facilities in the world built from the ground up for this purpose.

(4.) Willow's 105 qubits help it give ‘best-in-class performance’ across quantum error correction and random circuit sampling (RCS). It's performance is ~5x improvement over Google's previous generation of chips.

Also Read: OpenAI launches Sora Turbo, text-to-video AI model. Check features, prices

(5.) Willow, Pichai stated, is a ‘major step’ on a journey that he started 12 years ago by founding Google AI. “The vision was to build a useful, large-scale quantum computer that could harness quantum mechanics,” the Indian-origin chief executive of Google and Alphabet said.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On