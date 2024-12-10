Google introduces state-of-the-art Willow chip capable of outpacing a supercomputer
Willow was created at Google's new, state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Santa Barbara, CEO Sundar Pichai said.
Google has unveiled ‘Willow,’ its latest quantum chip, with ‘state-of-the-art performances' across various metrics.
Also Read: How did Sundar Pichai react after Google’s Willow wowed Elon Musk? X conversation between CEOs goes viral
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent firm Alphabet, wrote on X, “We see Willow as an important step in our journey to build a useful quantum computer with practical application in areas like drug discovery, fusion energy, battery design + more.”
Here's all about Google's Willow chip:
(1.) According to Pichai, Willow can reduce quantum computing's errors exponentially, even as Google scales up its use of qubits (units of computation in quantum computers).
Also Read: Sundar Pichai hints at a 'profound' shift coming to Google Search as AI continues to evolve
(2.) He also said the chip took less than five minutes to perform a standard benchmark computation, while Frontier, one of the fastest supercomputers today, would complete the same task in 10 ‘septillion years.’
Also Read: GenCast, Google's new AI weather prediction tool outperforms the best, can accurately predict hurricanes
(3.) The chip was built in the tech giant's new, state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Santa Barbara, one of only a few facilities in the world built from the ground up for this purpose.
(4.) Willow's 105 qubits help it give ‘best-in-class performance’ across quantum error correction and random circuit sampling (RCS). It's performance is ~5x improvement over Google's previous generation of chips.
Also Read: OpenAI launches Sora Turbo, text-to-video AI model. Check features, prices
(5.) Willow, Pichai stated, is a ‘major step’ on a journey that he started 12 years ago by founding Google AI. “The vision was to build a useful, large-scale quantum computer that could harness quantum mechanics,” the Indian-origin chief executive of Google and Alphabet said.