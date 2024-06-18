Google launches Gemini mobile app in India, available in 9 Indian languages: What Sundar Pichai said

Google launched the mobile app of its generative AI chatbot Gemini in English and nine Indian languages. The company said in a blog post, “Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language.” Gemini logo is seen in this illustration. The app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.(Reuters)

The app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the company said. Google will also integrate nine local languages into Gemini Advanced.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Moreover, Google introduced new features in Gemini Advanced which include new data analysis capabilities, file uploads and the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages in English.\

Apart from India, Gemini app has also been launched in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

What Sundar Pichai said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch on X (formerly Twitter). He said, “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless.”

The company said, “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.”

How to access Gemini