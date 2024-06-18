Google launches Gemini mobile app in India, available in 9 Indian languages: What Sundar Pichai said
The app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the company said.
Google launched the mobile app of its generative AI chatbot Gemini in English and nine Indian languages. The company said in a blog post, “Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language.”
The app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the company said. Google will also integrate nine local languages into Gemini Advanced.
Moreover, Google introduced new features in Gemini Advanced which include new data analysis capabilities, file uploads and the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages in English.\
Apart from India, Gemini app has also been launched in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
What Sundar Pichai said
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch on X (formerly Twitter). He said, “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless.”
The company said, “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.”
How to access Gemini
- Download the Gemini app or opt-in through Google Assistant.
- You can then use Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying "Hey Google."
- On iOS, Gemini access is rolling out directly from the Google app and you just have to tap the Gemini toggle and start chatting.
