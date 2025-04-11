Govt launches helpdesk to help businesses navigate US tariff issues

NEW DELHI: The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist exporters and other stakeholders to navigate trade issues because of the US’ reciprocal tariffs and help them to grab emerging opportunities. A crane loads steel coils onto a truck at a railway yard in Chandigarh on April 3. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

The commerce department and DGFT are tracking developments in global trade, particularly in relation to tariff changes, import surges, and export-related challenges. Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors, a commerce ministry statement said.

“Exporters and importers experiencing such shifts are encouraged to share their inputs and suggest potential support measures,” it said, asking them to use the helpdesk.

The ‘Global Tariff Challenges Helpdesk’ would look into issues relating to import and export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM clearance, logistics or supply chain challenges, financial or banking issues, regulatory or compliance Issues, and other Issues or suggestions, it said.

The help desk would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries and departments of both central government and states, and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

It said the export-import community could raise the issues on which support is required using helpdesk service, email to dgftedi@nic.in with the subject line -- ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’, or call the Toll-Free No at 1800-111-550.

The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT helpdesk services, it added.