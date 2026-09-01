Russia's finance minister Anton Siluanov made an unexpected appearance at the US-hosted G20 finance leaders' talks Monday, and his first physical attendance at the gathering since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has drawn ire. Russian finance minister makes unexpected appearance at G20

On Monday morning, Siluanov also met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Treasury Department said.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting for two days in Asheville, North Carolina, as Washington tries to rally support for greater economic pressure on Iran and find ways to boost growth.

But Siluanov's appearance has frustrated some European leaders.

At a meeting of G20 finance ministers in 2022, when Siluanov attended virtually, the United States under former president Joe Biden's administration led a multinational group in a walkout as Russian officials spoke.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told reporters around midday Monday that he would have preferred a clear position from Washington that Siluanov not be received like a regular guest.

"Receiving the Russian finance minister here sends a signal I find troubling," Klingbeil said.

The United States currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

Klingbeil added that he told Siluanov during a plenary session that the Russian government has to end its war, and "that we clearly support Ukraine."

"At the same time, this morning I made it clear to the Europeans in the preliminary meeting that I will not stand with the Russian finance minister for a joint photo," he added. "A family photo would be too big a step in my view."

During Bessent's bilateral meeting with Siluanov, the US Treasury chief advocated for President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, a US official confirmed.

Trump had pushed for Moscow and Kyiv to strike a deal to halt fighting, but an initial 28-point plan that largely adhered to Moscow's demands was criticized by Kyiv and Europe.

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