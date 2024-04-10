 Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other issue details - check them all out in brief - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other issue details - check them all out in brief

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other such details are something investors would be keen to know about. And here they are in brief.

Grill Splendour IPO: The share market is skyrocketing and everyone is looking to jump on this bandwagon, including those companies who are eyeing expansion. As such, we have seen a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) hit the markets and some have done exceedingly well while others not so much. Attention is currently fully on Bharti Hexacom IPO listing, but also getting set for the markets is Grill Splendour Services Limited. So, without much ado, here is all you need to know about Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other details in brief.

Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band is on top of the minds of all those who are interested in investing.
Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band is on top of the minds of all those who are interested in investing.

Grill Splendour IPO price band

Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO price band has been set at Rs. 120 per share and each share has a face value of Rs10.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Grill Splendour IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) is positive. Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP is +8 and that hints at the share price, on listing, will be trading at a premium, reveals investorgain.com. That merely hints Grill Splendour Services shares are expected to list at 128+8 a share. This translates to a 6.67% rise over the IPO price of 120 (at the upper end of the IPO pricing range).

Read More: IndiGo is world's 3rd largest airline by market cap, stock soars to record high

Grill Splendour IPO subscription date

The subscription for the IPO will start on Monday, April 15, and go on till Thursday, April 18.

Grill Splendour IPO lot size

Each lot of Grill Splendour IPO comprises 1,200 shares, priced at Rs120 (12x face value)

What Grill Splendour does

Grill Splendour IPO runs a chain of gourmet bakeries and patisseries with 17 retail outlets in Mumbai. (12 owned by the company and 5 franchises)

Read More: Bharti Hexacom IPO: GMP, listing date and everything you need to know now

The company was set up in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business from WAH Restaurants, along with the Birdy's Bakery and Patisserie brand.

Grill Splendour IPO rivals

Jubilant Foodworks, Westlife Foodworld and Sapphire Foods

Grill Splendour performance

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Grill Splendour's profit after tax (PAT) surged by 5654.34%, while its sales increased by 32.92%.

Grill Splendour IPO valuation

Grill Splendour Services IPO is valued at approximately Rs16.47 crore. It consists solely of a fresh issue of 1,372,800 equity shares.

Grill Splendour promoters

The company's promoters are Vivek Vijaykumar Sood, Vandana Srinidhi Rao, and Srinidhi V. Rao.

Read More: Hyderabad eatery refuses to give customer free water, ordered to pay Rs. 5,000

Grill Splendour IPO: Where will the proceeds go

The net proceeds from the Grill Splendour IPO will be put to use in this way:

* Additional working capital requirements: Rs1 crore

* Prepay or repay outstanding loans: Rs11.15 crore

* General corporate purposes: Rs3.95 crore

* Other expenses: Rs37.36 lakh

Grill Splendour IPO registrar

Bigshare Services is the registrar, while Inventure Merchant Banker Services serves as the book-running lead manager and Rikhav Securities is the market maker.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other issue details - check them all out in brief
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On