Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other issue details - check them all out in brief
Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other such details are something investors would be keen to know about. And here they are in brief.
Grill Splendour IPO: The share market is skyrocketing and everyone is looking to jump on this bandwagon, including those companies who are eyeing expansion. As such, we have seen a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) hit the markets and some have done exceedingly well while others not so much. Attention is currently fully on Bharti Hexacom IPO listing, but also getting set for the markets is Grill Splendour Services Limited. So, without much ado, here is all you need to know about Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other details in brief.
Grill Splendour IPO price band
Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO price band has been set at Rs. 120 per share and each share has a face value of Rs10.
Grill Splendour IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) is positive. Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP is +8 and that hints at the share price, on listing, will be trading at a premium, reveals investorgain.com. That merely hints Grill Splendour Services shares are expected to list at ₹128+8 a share. This translates to a 6.67% rise over the IPO price of ₹120 (at the upper end of the IPO pricing range).
Grill Splendour IPO subscription date
The subscription for the IPO will start on Monday, April 15, and go on till Thursday, April 18.
Grill Splendour IPO lot size
Each lot of Grill Splendour IPO comprises 1,200 shares, priced at Rs120 (12x face value)
What Grill Splendour does
Grill Splendour IPO runs a chain of gourmet bakeries and patisseries with 17 retail outlets in Mumbai. (12 owned by the company and 5 franchises)
The company was set up in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business from WAH Restaurants, along with the Birdy's Bakery and Patisserie brand.
Grill Splendour IPO rivals
Jubilant Foodworks, Westlife Foodworld and Sapphire Foods
Grill Splendour performance
Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Grill Splendour's profit after tax (PAT) surged by 5654.34%, while its sales increased by 32.92%.
Grill Splendour IPO valuation
Grill Splendour Services IPO is valued at approximately Rs16.47 crore. It consists solely of a fresh issue of 1,372,800 equity shares.
Grill Splendour promoters
The company's promoters are Vivek Vijaykumar Sood, Vandana Srinidhi Rao, and Srinidhi V. Rao.
Grill Splendour IPO: Where will the proceeds go
The net proceeds from the Grill Splendour IPO will be put to use in this way:
* Additional working capital requirements: Rs1 crore
* Prepay or repay outstanding loans: Rs11.15 crore
* General corporate purposes: Rs3.95 crore
* Other expenses: Rs37.36 lakh
Grill Splendour IPO registrar
Bigshare Services is the registrar, while Inventure Merchant Banker Services serves as the book-running lead manager and Rikhav Securities is the market maker.
