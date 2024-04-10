Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other issue details - check them all out in brief

Grill Splendour IPO: The share market is skyrocketing and everyone is looking to jump on this bandwagon, including those companies who are eyeing expansion. As such, we have seen a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) hit the markets and some have done exceedingly well while others not so much. Attention is currently fully on Bharti Hexacom IPO listing, but also getting set for the markets is Grill Splendour Services Limited. So, without much ado, here is all you need to know about Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band and other details in brief. Grill Splendour IPO: GMP, price band is on top of the minds of all those who are interested in investing.

Grill Splendour IPO price band

Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO price band has been set at Rs. 120 per share and each share has a face value of Rs10.

Grill Splendour IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) is positive. Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP is +8 and that hints at the share price, on listing, will be trading at a premium, reveals investorgain.com. That merely hints Grill Splendour Services shares are expected to list at ₹128+8 a share. This translates to a 6.67% rise over the IPO price of ₹120 (at the upper end of the IPO pricing range).

Grill Splendour IPO subscription date

The subscription for the IPO will start on Monday, April 15, and go on till Thursday, April 18.

Grill Splendour IPO lot size

Each lot of Grill Splendour IPO comprises 1,200 shares, priced at Rs120 (12x face value)

What Grill Splendour does

Grill Splendour IPO runs a chain of gourmet bakeries and patisseries with 17 retail outlets in Mumbai. (12 owned by the company and 5 franchises)

The company was set up in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business from WAH Restaurants, along with the Birdy's Bakery and Patisserie brand.

Grill Splendour IPO rivals

Jubilant Foodworks, Westlife Foodworld and Sapphire Foods

Grill Splendour performance

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Grill Splendour's profit after tax (PAT) surged by 5654.34%, while its sales increased by 32.92%.

Grill Splendour IPO valuation

Grill Splendour Services IPO is valued at approximately Rs16.47 crore. It consists solely of a fresh issue of 1,372,800 equity shares.

Grill Splendour promoters

The company's promoters are Vivek Vijaykumar Sood, Vandana Srinidhi Rao, and Srinidhi V. Rao.

Grill Splendour IPO: Where will the proceeds go

The net proceeds from the Grill Splendour IPO will be put to use in this way:

* Additional working capital requirements: Rs1 crore

* Prepay or repay outstanding loans: Rs11.15 crore

* General corporate purposes: Rs3.95 crore

* Other expenses: Rs37.36 lakh

Grill Splendour IPO registrar

Bigshare Services is the registrar, while Inventure Merchant Banker Services serves as the book-running lead manager and Rikhav Securities is the market maker.